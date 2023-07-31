Laundry workers in the Balearics have called for an indefinite strike from tomorrow 7am August 1, which is causing concern within the hotel sector, as it is a service that in most cases is outsourced.

The Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM) is confident that the negotiations between worker representatives and employers in the laundry sector will “reach a good solution” and that “the strike can be called off” but the clock is ticking.

“We hope that the negotiations reach a solution and that the strike can be called off, as has happened in other sectors, to prevent it from interfering with services,” said federation sources, although it is expected that workers in this sector will go on strike indefinitely from Tuesday, because they still consider the employers’ proposal “insufficient”.

So far, they’ve been offered an increase of around £17.25 – in euros, obviously – which would take them up to around £950 per month. But they’re not satisfied with that, so want a further increase to their salaries, as well as looking for two consecutive days off within the working week as a guarantee.

Hotels will be the places that are hardest hit, because the CCOO Habitat Balearas union will have to provide at least a minimum service to places like hospitals where their work is essential.

If the industrial action goes ahead, union general secretary Miguel Pardo said: “It could be disastrous for tourism.

“It’s going to affect hotels full-on.

“There won’t be sheets or towels.”

There are around 1,500 workers involved in the dispute, and they’ll all be putting down their tools in hotels unless last-minute talks can find a solution that suits everyone enough to make an agreement.

On top of the wages and guarantees on consecutive days off, the workers also want extra pay for working at night and improvements when it comes to regulated rest time, too.

Pardo claims that workers are being exploited and are leaving to get other jobs.

The union has described the two days off as a ‘red line’.

The Balearics are the most visited part of Spain by tourists, with 26 percent made up of tourists from Britain, second only to Germany with 28 percent.