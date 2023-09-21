The Fergus hotel group will be spending 20 million euros on the BH Mallorca Resort in Magalluf transforming it into a premium and family holiday complex with the biggest hotel water slide park in the Balearics. The project will be officially unveiled on Monday and among those attending will be the Balearic Minister for tourism, Jaume Bauzá, and the Mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Armengual. The hotel complex already has a water park but it looks set to be extended under the new plan.
Magalluf hotel will have a giant water park
It will be the biggest hotel-based water park in the Balearics
