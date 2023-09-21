The Fergus hotel group will be spending 20 million euros on the BH Mallorca Resort in Magalluf transforming it into a premium and family holiday complex with the biggest hotel water slide park in the Balearics. The project will be officially unveiled on Monday and among those attending will be the Balearic Minister for tourism, Jaume Bauzá, and the Mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Armengual. The hotel complex already has a water park but it looks set to be extended under the new plan.



The Fergus Group already has 10 hotels in the Calvia area with six thousand places. The announcement is another sign that Magalluf is changing from a party resort for young people to one more aimed at families. Over recent years the major hotel chains have invested sizeable sums of money into Magalluf, up-grading their hotels and adding new facilities and attractions.

The former Balearic government introduced tough new legislation to curb excessive boozing and bad behaviour. The so-called law of excesses is in the spotlight at the moment because the new minister for tourism has said that it was a failure.