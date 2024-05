For the second year in a row, Mallorca’s Hotel Sis Pins has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a Travellers’ Choice Award winner. The distinction is based on genuine feedback from guests who have visited and left a first-hand review over a 12-month period and places the Puerto Pollensa hotel among the top 10% of listings around the globe on Tripadvisor.

Hotel Sis Pins opened on Puerto Pollensa’s pine-clad waterfront in 1952. Retaining its classic style, period charm and old-world character, the Hotel has built up a loyal following of repeat customers and is especially popular with solo travellers who feel safe and welcome in the Sis Pins family. Blessed with a prime beachfront location, while also being within strolling distance of the fishing port, boutiques, bars and restaurants, the Hotel provides an ideal base for exploring the unspoilt north of the Island – not least for cyclists who appreciate its secure bicycle storage.