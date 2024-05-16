What is now Tower Suite 19 is in one of the oldest watchtowers in Mallorca - and it is part of the Virgin Limited Edition's redevelopment of the Son Bunyola estate in Banyalbufar.

The tower was in fact the original building for what became the estate. Built in the thirteenth century, it is unusual in that most of the old watchtowers on the island were built three centuries later. It doubled as a defence tower for the firing of arrows and the pouring of boiling oil.

Interior design by Rialto Living.

During the tower-building phase of the sixteenth century, a response to the ever-present threat of Ottoman attacks, the Son Bunyola tower was reinforced. There was a renovation in 1931, and the latest work has created a luxury suite with spectacular views of the Mediterranean and Tramuntana Mountains that costs 3,000 euros per night in high season (mid-June to mid-September). In the low season it's a mere 1,800 euros.

On three levels, it is accessed from the central courtyard at the Son Bunyola Hotel and comes replete with its own terrace for sunloungers.