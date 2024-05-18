The environmentalists GOB have lodged a new complaint against the developers of the Hotel Formentor. GOB maintain that municipal land has been occupied and fenced off in order to create garden areas and to install pipes.

Under Pollensa town hall's urban plan, as it is applied to Formentor, this area is not classified as being hotel land. GOB say that it cannot be part of the hotel grounds and should have been transferred to the town hall. They have made similar points in the past in respect of what should be municipal land.

GOB want the town hall to conduct an investigation and to eliminate this closed-off area. In addition, they continue to insist that the town hall halts work on the redeveloped hotel.

August is the new date for the hotel to reopen, a further delay seemingly having been caused by the wait for a town hall licence to carry out landscaping work.