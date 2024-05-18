The environmentalists GOB have lodged a new complaint against the developers of the Hotel Formentor. GOB maintain that municipal land has been occupied and fenced off in order to create garden areas and to install pipes.
The environmentalists GOB have lodged a new complaint against the developers of the Hotel Formentor. GOB maintain that municipal land has been occupied and fenced off in order to create garden areas and to install pipes.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.