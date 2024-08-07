The National Police reports having arrested nine Dutch tourists, a group of friends aged between 18 and 20, at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport last Sunday.
They had left the Mll Palma Bay Club Resort without checking out. Cleaners went to two of the three rooms in which they had been staying and discovered a hole in the wall between rooms 1603 and 1604. In the third room, 1611, the cleaners came across a television screen that had been smashed.
The hotel management contacted the National Police. Officers at the airport were alerted, and the nine were arrested before they could get on a flight back to the Netherlands.
They appeared in court on Monday, exercised their right not to testify and were released with preventive measures - the withdrawal of the passports. The cost of the damage they had to pay for was put at 2,070 euros.
Nine missed flights, spending weeks in Mallorca on bail, extra accommodation, not back at work etc. is going to cost them a LOT more than €2,000. Far more sensible to apologize and pay up.