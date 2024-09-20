Two of Britain's biggest hotel chains are making substantial investments in Mallorca, giving the island a vote of confidence and also underlining the fact that the local hotel industry is becoming more international.

The Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, owned by Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited the Hong Kong-based, Bermuda-domiciled British multinational conglomerate, is in the process of transforming the Hotel Punta Negra in Bendinat (Calvia) into a super luxury hotel. It will open next year after a complete transformation.



Mandarin Oriental Punta Negra, Mallorca will feature 131 guestrooms, including 44 suites and nine bungalows located just a few steps from the waterfront. The spacious accommodation will provide full or partial sea views, outdoor terraces or balconies, some of which offer private panoramic plunge pools. A wide range of cuisines will be offered at a variety of local and international restaurants, making it a destination for locals and visitors alike. Indoor and outdoor event spaces will provide a chic backdrop for meetings and social gatherings, including a garden ideal for wedding celebrations.

A comprehensive Spa at Mandarin Oriental will offer the Group's signature wellness therapies and beauty treatments, with a focus on local nature-inspired programmes.

One of the world's biggest hotel groups, IHG Hotels & Resorts, has announced plans to open a hotel in Alaro next year. Vignette Collection Mallorca - Finca Banyols' will have 45 rooms. This is the company´s second hotel on Mallorca after the opening of the Kimpton in Santa Ponsa two years ago.

Sir Richard Branson opened his new hotel in Banyalbufar last year. It is rumoured that he could open another in Ibiza.