On Friday, the president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, Maria Frontera, explained that occupancy figures have this summer been slightly higher than last year.

Averaging between 85 and 90% in the peak months, occupancy was higher this August than last year, and she anticipates higher occupancy for both September and October. As for November and December, the expectation is that there will be a slight increase in the number of hotels staying open. More do now remain open compared with five or ten years ago. As ever, though, the abrupt decrease in flights after October is an obstacle.

Frontera recognised that it has been a good season because of a further increase in the number of tourists. It has been profitable, but "hotels' costs have continued to rise", while holidaymakers have had less money to spend compared with the past two seasons. Rather than this having prompted greater demand for all-inclusive, she said that bookings for bed and breakfast have increased.

She noted that the cost of flights has risen and that the average length of stay is now shorter (which was the case in 2023).