Gabriel Escarrer, the founder of the Melia Hotel Group, dies

Gabriel Escarrer, the founder of the Palma-based Meliá Hotel Group, one of the biggest in the world, has died, his family announced this morning. He was one of the pioneers of the Mallorca tourist industry and a hugely respected figure.
