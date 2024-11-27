Tour operators and hoteliers are calling on the Spanish government to scrap or water down their new "Big Brother" hotel check-in system which would require guests to provide their hotels with all their personal details ranging from their iull identity to their bank balance.

The new system, which the Spanish government is introducing on security grounds, will mean that hotel guests will have to present up to 42 different identity and and credit checks. The much delayed system should be introduced Spain and Mallorca on December 2.

If a guests fails to present all the necessary documentation they could face a heavy fine. The Spanish hotel association is taking legal action against the government fearing that the new system will have a major impact on their businesses.

They claim that a vast majority of hotel guests are concerned about giving their private contact and cerdit details and fear that many may stay away.

The system should have been introduced last summer but it was postponed because of the outcry from the industry. However, the government remain tight-lipped and the new system is set for introduction next week.