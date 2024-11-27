Tour operators and hoteliers are calling on the Spanish government to scrap or water down their new "Big Brother" hotel check-in system which would require guests to provide their hotels with all their personal details ranging from their iull identity to their bank balance.
Mallorca hotel guests faced with "Big Brother" check-in measures as new system set to launch
Hoteliers have called for it to be scrapped or watered down
This is an illegal personal infringement of personal security details. .Subjecting Guests to be scammed etc.. The first person to be illegally interfered with their personal data. Will and should sue the offending Hotel that caused a release , or hack , into Guests data.
Can someone come out and give us the real reason this has been intoduced. What are the afraid of. A copy of the passport for all guests is sufficient and understandable.