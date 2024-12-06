There has been a 20 percent growth in the number of hotel places available in Calvia (Magalluf, Palmanova, Santa Ponsa, Paguera, Illetas) over the winter period as low season tourism moves into positive territory.

In Magalluf and Cala Viñas the number of available hotel places has risen from 874 in 2023 to more than 1,000 this year with five hotels and apartment complexes remaining open, according to the Calvia council. Hoteliers are calling on shops, bar and restaurants in the resorts to remain open throughout the year.

In Palmanova and Son Caliu the number of places has risen from 330 in 2023 to 494 this year.

The Maricel hotel, in Cas Catala, continues to be the only five-star hotel which is open throughout the year. This hotel is joined by the renovated four-star, 69-bed Hotel Donna in Portals Nous. According to the mayor of Calvia, Juan Antonio Amengual, this establishment “has opted for quality and for staying open all year round, maintaining practically all the staff and almost all the services”. The advantage of this hotel is its proximity to Palma.

In the four-star category, which represents 54 percent of the total offer, 1,818 hotel places would be available over the winter period across Calvia. In the three-star category 886 places would be open for business., equivalent to 26.5%.

The two-star and one-star categories maintain a more limited offer, with 101 and 106 places, respectively, reflecting a commitment to the higher quality segment in the municipality.