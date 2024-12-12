Sóller overlooks the heart of the Sierra de Tramuntana mountain range, in the northwest of the island of Mallorca. Nestled in a leafy valley full of olive groves and orange orchards. Its privileged seafront location makes it, together with its natural harbour, one of the most beautiful places in the archipelago; where the air smells of tranquillity and where the mountain overlooks the sea. Sóller is an example of the most authentic Mallorca.

The freedom of feeling at home

Experience the freedom of feeling at home, of having total autonomy to arrive at Can Verí at the time you want and, by means of a system of passwords, receive a key with which to discover your own private oasis where you will be autonomous and independent. Here, you are the master of your time.

Can Verí is a place where the personal and familiar treatment you will receive will make you spend an unforgettable experience that will remain inscribed in your memory. With a friendly and welcoming service, you will discover that Sóller is an exceptional and unique destination.

The infinite island

As Miguel de Unamuno wrote, Sóller is an island within an island. And the fact is that this village that swims between seas of orange trees and unique modernist buildings is a world to be discovered. Separated by the imposing mountains of the Serra de Tramuntana, Sóller is a village without equal, a treasure trove of history, nature and charm that captivates everyone who has the pleasure of visiting it.

From its Roman past to its modern day charm, Sóller remains a place of awe and inspiration, a true jewel of the Balearic Islands. And what of its endless natural splendour? Its majestic mountains, coastline and shimmering turquoise sea create a jaw-dropping feast for the senses. The way the sun dances over its cliffs, illuminating every corner with a golden hue, is nothing short of magical.

Sóller, a work of art

Visitors to Sóller discover nature, history and a real sense of community. The modernist buildings and the large baroque church are proof of the success of the citrus fruit trade. Standing proudly in the main square, Sant Bartomeu adds a picture postcard backdrop to the comings and goings of everyday life. Its history is as rich and intriguing as the fragrant orange trees that line its winding roads.

From its ancient Roman roots to its present splendour, Sóller has stood the test of time and has become a beacon of cultural importance. It is its charm that really captures the heart. The narrow streets lined with traditional stone houses and the bustling town square with its lively cafés and boutique shops invite the visitor to stroll and explore.

The warmth of its people and the sweet scent of its opening flowers create an atmosphere of romanticism and charm that lingers long after the visit is over. An example of this is the Can Prunera museum, where, without leaving our street, you can enjoy the works of artists such as Joan Miró, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec and Paul Klee.

Don't forget that you can also enjoy the sensibility of local artists at Can Verí, which houses great artists such as the disconcerting and provocative Pep Girbent (Sóller, 1966), as well as works by Jaume Pinya (Sóller, 1953), primary and audacious, and those of the delicate and sibylline Toni Garau (Sóller, 1974).