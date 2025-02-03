In a remarkable alliance that promises to redefine the concept of luxury and sports tourism in Santa Ponsa, Meliá and Summum have announced the opening of a new four-star superior hotel in this well-known coastal location in the southwest of Mallorca. This project represents the fourth collaboration between the two companies, consolidating their joint vision of providing exceptional experiences and raising the quality of destinations.

The hotel, which will be managed by Summum Hotel Group under the luxury brand The Meliá Collection, is owned by Hotel Golf Santa Ponsa, part of the Nigorra group, and will be completely refurbished by the owners. Surrounded by the Santa Ponsa I golf course (1977, PAR 72) - a historic course in the world of Mallorcan golf that has hosted several international tournaments, including seven European Tour tournaments - the new hotel will open in 2026 and will benefit from a peaceful and privileged environment, ideal for travellers looking to relax and combine golf with the natural beauty of the municipality of Calvia.

The vision of the architect Alejandro Palomino is realised in a design that harmonises with the surrounding landscape, integrating modern architectural elements with traditional Mediterranean touches. The hotel will have 88 rooms designed to offer maximum comfort and elegance. In addition, guests will be able to enjoy a full range of complementary facilities including a fine dining restaurant, a rooftop bar with panoramic views, a state-of-the-art spa, several swimming pools and modern meeting rooms. The combination of exceptional service, luxury facilities and an enviable location will make this hotel a destination of choice for visitors from all over the world.

Originally opened in 1977, the refurbishment and reopening of the hotel also reflects the commitment to modernising the tourist offering in Santa Ponsa, giving a significant boost to quality tourism and deseasonalisation in the area. This new project joins a series of successful openings under the brand The Meliá Collection, one of the luxury brands in the Meliá Hotels International portfolio, known for bringing together unique hotels that offer personalised experiences and impeccable service. Each hotel in this collection has been selected for its uniqueness, its history and its ability to offer one-of-a-kind experiences that reflect the essence of the destination.

Summum Hotel Group, known for its meticulous management and attention to detail, will ensure that every aspect of the service lives up to the highest expectations. This new addition to The Meliá Collection in Mallorca further consolidates the brand’s presence on the island, joining the Finca Ratxó, a rustic retreat in the Serra de Tramuntana, and the Summum Palma Boutique Hotel, located in the historic heart of Palma. In addition, both companies are also preparing for the opening in 2026 of the Meliá Collection Ronda, the first five-star hotel in the town of Malaga.

Gabriel Escarrer, President and CEO of Meliá, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration: ‘The alliance with Summum is a clear example of our joint capacity to lead luxury tourism in Mallorca. We are deeply grateful to the Nigorra group for trusting Meliá and Summum with the management of this valuable asset and we are fully committed to promoting quality tourism in a destination as emblematic as Santa Ponsa. This commitment shared by the three companies reflects their dedication to offering exceptional experiences and contributing to the sustainable and quality development of tourism on the island.

For Javier Vich, CEO of Summum, ‘this collaboration with Meliá Hotels International reaffirms the mutual trust between our companies and Summum’s ability to manage high-value assets within the luxury segment. We would also like to thank the Nigorra group for their trust. We are excited to continue contributing to the development of Mallorca as a benchmark destination for quality tourism and to strengthen our alliance with Meliá in such an emblematic project’.

Founded in 1956 in Palma, Meliá Hotels International has more than 400 hotels open or in the process of opening in more than 40 countries and a portfolio of nine brands: Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, ME by Meliá, The Meliá Collection, Paradisus by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, ZEL, IN NSiDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá and Affiliated by Meliá. The company is one of the world’s leading holiday hotel companies and its experience in this field has allowed it to consolidate its position in the growing market of leisure-inspired city hotels. Its commitment to responsible tourism has led to it being recognised as the most sustainable European hotel company in the world (named a Sustainability Yearbook Member in 2024 by S&P Global), as well as a Top Employer Enterprise 2025.