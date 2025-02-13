Bellevue in Puerto Alcudia dates from the early seventies. The site was known as the Bellavista Urbanisation, a holiday village to dominate the City of Lakes project that involved the reclaiming of Albufera wetland. The City of Lakes was Europe's largest holiday zone and Bellavista was the largest complex in Europe. There were twenty blocks with over 2,000 apartments and studios. The intention was that they should all be sold as time shares. This was before the first bankruptcy resulted in a change. The three Siesta blocks were spun off as part of the settlement. They have nothing to do with Bellevue, other than the fact that they share the same urbanisation.
Squatters at Alcudia's Bellevue don't intend to leave
That squatters are currently in Neptuno II comes as zero surprise
Not really much to say regarding this situation in Spain this is accepted as legal behaviour and as such must be tolerated by the member´s of the community including the police owner´s etc , until such time the people demand change there will not be any change regarding this , there is one thing that is quite disturbing about this no one has any idea who these people are where they come from how many are there etc etc , drug dealing prostitution storage of stolen good´s , Enjoy !