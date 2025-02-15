A group of 46 German tourists who were due to have stayed at the Club Bellevue in Puerto Alcudia have cancelled their reservations. It is said that this is because one of the buildings at the complex has been occupied by squatters.

This group was scheduled to travel by ferry from Barcelona to Mallorca on April 6, having booked a package with an agency for five nights. Not only have they cancelled the Bellevue booking, they have changed their plans and will not be travelling to Mallorca at all. They have opted to go elsewhere.

Hoteliers in Mallorca have expressed their "maximum concern" about cases of squatters in tourist establishments, Bellevue being the third. The Sol y Mar Aparthotel in Cala Bona, where the situation was resolved quite quickly, and apartments in Cala d'Or, where there have been squatters for some years, have been the others. The Cala d'Or case differs from the other two as it is not and has not been active.

The hoteliers and indeed other business sectors are demanding a change to legislation that is considered to be too soft on squatting. Security has been stepped up in order to try and ensure that other establishments don't have the same issue as Bellevue in advance of the coming tourism season. But while security is a priority, a further worry is the impact of negative publicity. This would appear to have influenced the group of 46 German tourists.

Bellevue attracts holidaymakers from various countries. British tourism is especially strong. In this regard, a different negative factor at Bellevue is understood to have led Jet2 to not accept bookings that clash with the Rebel Island spring break for Portuguese students from April 11 to 16. This is in response to the massive number of complaints in 2024, complaints that weren't only confined to holidaymakers. Bellevue, now with two end-of-course so-called festivals, has been a constant source of complaints from tourists, residents and local businesses because of these breaks over many years.

As to the situation with the squatters, BlueBay hope that it will be resolved in time for the start of the season.