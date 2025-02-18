Squatters at the Neptuno II block at Alcudia's Club Bellevue complex have been given until Monday (February 24) to vacate the premises. If not, they will face legal action.

On Monday there was a great deal of activity at the complex, which would normally be very quiet at this time of year. This was mainly because of the intervention of a company that specialises in negotiating with squatters and which had been brought in by Bellevue's management, BlueBay Hotels & Resorts. There is currently 24/7 surveillance by this company.

Tomeu Carbonell, head of Guardians Control, explained that some fifty people were involved with securing the perimeter of the building "in compliance with tourist regulations, which prohibit residential use of these facilities". Access control was being carried out. "This is an establishment with an economic activity and cannot be accessed without prior payment for services. The squatters will be able to access the building after a prior negotiation in order to collect their belongings."

The Guardia Civil and Alcudia Police were present and confirmed that the actions of the company were in accordance with regulations. The lawyer representing the company said the majority of the squatters recognised they were in the wrong and that some had been "scammed" into paying for access to apartments by "mafias".

When the company's personnel moved in, they came across around twenty squatters. Many more weren't in the building because they were at work. Carbonell added: "There are vulnerable families. There are negotiations so that they can find an alternative. Social services have been notified and we hope that they can act." He had counted a dozen children in the building.

The building, according to Carbonell, has been wrecked. (It should be noted, however, that it hasn't been operative since the pandemic.) "There is very serious damage." While there were vulnerable people, he pointed out that there were some with other homes and "high-end vehicles". "They don't match what can be considered to be people in a vulnerable situation. There is a network that has been selling them the rooms. We've invited the squatters to report this. It's a scam. It must be reported."

While the company is seeking the involvement of social services for those people who require assistance, squatters themselves say they have approached the town hall but have received very little help. But it is clear they need to leave and to find somewhere else. If they haven't left by Monday next week, they will face legal consequences for usurpation and damage to property.