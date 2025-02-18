Some of the squatters have today, Tuesday, begun leaving the Neptuno II building in the Bellevue holiday resort complex in Puerto Alcudia. Furthermore, the tension eased on Tuesday morning, when the presence of the eviction company hired by the property owner was reduced from around 50 to a dozen, although they will remain on guard round the clock until Monday - the deadline all the squatters have been given to leave without facing legal or criminal charges.

In the meantime, other measures have been taken, such as the blocking of some accesses, in order to prevent new squatters entering the building. Alcudia Council is monitoring developments and the local police have handed the matter over the Guardia Civil, which is mounting regular patrols of the area. Social Services are also on alert should they be required to help.

Lázaro Lucio de Oliveira, a lawyer representing the company which has been hired by the owners of the property, BlueBay Hotels & Resorts, to move the squatters on, said that the police have confirmed that “most of them have set up home here, with all their belongings, and some have even gone to renew their papers, others came with family members...

“Some do not want to press charges or get involved with the law but they say they have been swindled because they have paid to be here”, suggesting the involvement of a possible mafia that has been renting the Bellevue apartments to squatters, apparently via social media.

The Bellevue complex is due to open for the season within a matter of weeks and a group of 46 German tourists who were due to have stayed at the Club Bellevue have cancelled their reservations. It is said that this is because one of the buildings at the complex has been occupied by squatters.

This group was scheduled to travel by ferry from Barcelona to Mallorca on April 6, having booked a package with an agency for five nights. Not only have they cancelled the Bellevue booking, they have changed their plans and will not be travelling to Mallorca at all. They have opted to go elsewhere.