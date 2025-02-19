The company brought in to negotiate the eviction of squatters from the Neptuno II block at Alcudia's Club Bellevue estimates that there were some 150 people in the building. The great majority of them have left since Guardians Control arrived on Monday morning, an ultimatum having been issued for all the squatters to vacate the building by next Monday (February 24).

Tomeu Carbonell, the company's spokesperson, says surveillance will continue until the 24th. By Tuesday there were some 20 people still in Neptuno II, the main entrance having been bricked up, leaving an emergency exit for access. Round-the-clock surveillance is being maintained by shifts of twelve Guardians Control personnel.

Leaving the building on Tuesday. Photo: Miquel À. Cañellas.

The squatters who have left the building have all signed a document agreeing to terms by which they won't face claims for damage or charges for usurpation. There will be legal action against anyone still in Neptuno II on the 24th.

The Guardia Civil are a regular presence for the time being as are Alcudia Police, who had to intervene on Monday night when there was an incident involving residents and squatters. There is no residential accommodation in the part of the Bellevue complex where Neptuno II is located, but a bridge connects the complex to a side street off the main 'strip', Avda. Pedro Mas y Reus.

Alcudia social services, who have been criticised by some of the squatters for their lack of attention, say that they are providing this attention to those who are registered with them, especially families with children. The Council of Mallorca's social affairs institute is said to be liaising with the town hall.