The owners of the Sol i Mar Aparthotel in Cala Bona, Apartamentos Sol y Mar S.A., have gone to court in seeking the immediate termination of the agreement with the management company, Marbel Can Pastilla S.L.

The Sol y Mar is the establishment which had squatters a few weeks ago. The management company's Miguel Deyá was a highly prominent figure during that episode. The owners have now filed a lawsuit against both the company and him personally.

They maintain that 219,000 euros are owed for the 2024 rent and rubbish tax. In addition, they claim that works itemised in the operating contract, which involved a significant renovation, have not been carried out. The deadline for these works is about to expire. The owners say the cost is going to increase and that there were two years for the works to have been addressed.

In the submission to the court, they are claiming their right to operate the business and that Deyá and his company do not benefit from the coming tourism season. In addition to the termination of the contract, the owners are calling for Deyá to be evicted from the premises.

At the time of the squatting episode, the owners drew attention to apparent debts owed to them and implied that Deyá had in a some way been complicit with the squatting. He denied this allegation, describing it as absurd, and subsequently filed his own lawsuit for defamation.