According to TravelSupermarket, Mallorca is one of the cheapest all-inclusive summer holiday destinations for 2025. Despite claims by sections of the Mallorca tourist industry that all-inclusives are no longer a key market and that fewer hotels are offering the complete package. The fact is that all-inclusive is more popular than ever. In the top ten cheapest destination ranking, Mallorca comes 8th.

Topping the list is Alanya, Turkey followed by Hammamet, Tunisia, Sousse, Tunisia, Marrakech, Morocco, Bourgas Area, Bulgaria, Costa Dorada, Spain, Dalaman Area, Turkey, then comes Mallorca, Bodrum Area, Turkey and Costa Blanca, Spain in 10th position. Mallorca is described as: “Great-value all-inclusive deals and good weather come standard in Majorca – and there’s plenty of choice if you’re just looking for a pool to flop next to for a week.

“As for picking up a bargain, if you’re able to travel outside of the school holidays, May and late September see the best deals. Travel during this shoulder season and you’ll also be able to avoid usual summer crowds. Not sure where to stay? It can be a tough decision: Majorca has as much variety in its towns as it does its resorts.

“Magaluf favours the party crowd, while Puerto Pollensa and Alcudia are great for families. Cala d’Or and Cala Millor are great for low-key holidays or, to really get off the beaten track, try one of these quiet towns in Majorca.” The research looked at all price searches via TravelSupermarket from 15 December 2024 - 2 January 2025 for 7-night holidays departing between May and September 2025. The cheapest all-inclusive destinations were based on the median all-inclusive price across the whole of that summer period.

But, a survey by travel insurance provider Staysure has revealed that 88% of UK travellers are contemplating changes to their summer holiday destinations, with increased costs (32%), overtourism (23%) and extreme temperatures (22%) cited as the primary concerns. Despite Southern European destinations such as Croatia, Greece, Italy, Spain and the South of France remaining popular with 38% of overseas travellers - primarily due to climate (68%), culture and food (55%), and scenery (48%) - the research suggests a shifting pattern in holiday preferences.