Monday was the deadline that had been given to squatters at Club Bellevue in Alcudia to leave the premises or face legal consequences.

The great majority of the squatters in the Neptuno II building, which hasn't been used since the pandemic, left last week. It was estimated that there were around 150. The squatter eviction company, Guardians Control, brought in by BlueBay Hotels & Resorts had made things difficult for those who remained.

By Monday the number was down to twelve at the most. Five families with children had taken up an Alcudia Town Hall offer of hostel accommodation for a month. A few other squatters left in the morning before the company started on its attempts to get the others out.

Apartment doors were forced open, and the squatters were told to leave or they would face the consequences - having to pay for damage and being charged with usurpation. There was some resistance. It would appear that there still are squatters in the building.

Guardia Civil and representatives of the Palma Housing Syndicate. Photo: Miquel À. Cañellas.

The Guardia Civil were in attendance for what was described as a peaceful eviction, there having been reports - from squatters - of assault by representatives of the company over the past few days. One squatter says he was pushed and fell down some stairs. The incident was recorded, and there was a warning that if images came to light, "things would get ugly". The police were called but it is said they didn't respond. An ambulance did go to the scene.

Also at Bellevue on Monday were representatives of the Palma Housing Syndicate who act on behalf of people facing eviction.