The Parc Natural & Spa takes its name from the Albufera Nature Park. | Grupotel
Palma04/03/2025 18:57
At the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025, presented on the eve of the ITB fair in Berlin, the award for the best hotel in Spain, Portugal and West Africa went to the Grupotel Parc Natural & Spa, a five-star hotel situated right opposite the entrance to the Albufera Nature Park in Playa de Muro. It is also right on the beach; Playa de Muro consistently features in the lists of the top beaches in Spain.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.