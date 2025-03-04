At the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2025, presented on the eve of the ITB fair in Berlin, the award for the best hotel in Spain, Portugal and West Africa went to the Grupotel Parc Natural & Spa, a five-star hotel situated right opposite the entrance to the Albufera Nature Park in Playa de Muro. It is also right on the beach; Playa de Muro consistently features in the lists of the top beaches in Spain.

The awards, TUI explain, are based on feedback from the tour operator's more than 20 million customers. They were presented at the Westhafen Convention Centre in Berlin. In attendance were the TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel, other senior managers, and leading figures from the international hotel industry. There was a special lifetime award for Carmen Riu, who retired last year as co-CEO of Mallorca-based Riu Hotels & Resorts.

Although the Parc Natural & Spa picked up the award for Spain (plus Portugal and Western Africa), there were other awards for Spanish hotels. The H10 Casa de la Plata in Seville was the best city hotel, the Riu Gran Canaria was the best large hotel, and the Club Lookéa Maspalomas, also Gran Canaria, was the best hotel for TUI France.

The Lindos Blu Luxury Hotel & Suites in Rhodes received the award for Best Hotel Worldwide for the fourth year in a row.

Headquartered in Can Picafort, Grupotel was founded in 1968. It has 26 hotels in Mallorca and 46 in all.