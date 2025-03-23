Arrests for occupying a tourist apartment in Mallorca

Two squatters who had occupied a tourist apartment in Sa Coma (Sant Llorenç) were arrested by the local police on Saturday.

The apartment in question is part of a complex similar in tourist classification to the Sol i Mar in nearby Cala Bona and Bellevue in Alcudia, both of which have had squatters in recent weeks. It was closed, but preparations were being made for it reopen for the season.

The police were alerted by the owners after they had become aware of the squatters' presence. Officers spoke to the two, who repeatedly refused to leave, despite warnings from the police. The officers eventually forced their way in, having verified that the apartment could not be considered to be a residence.

They were arrested and charged with trespass, causing damage and disobeying the police.

In the case of the Bellevue squat, a justification for the eviction, as stated by the lawyer who represented the specialist eviction company, was a breach of tourism law. This makes clear that stays in tourist accommodation have to be paid for in advance. There were of course no such payments.