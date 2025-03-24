Mallorca hotel brings hit series 'The White Lotus' to life

The highly anticipated third season of The White Lotus has found a striking new backdrop in Mallorca, with the newly renovated Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor playing a starring role. This luxurious resort has embraced the show's influence, offering fans an immersive experience that captures the allure of the popular series.

In celebration of The White Lotus, the resort has unveiled the exclusive White Lotus Cabana, available from 17 March to 14 May. Nestled beside the pool, this special cabana offers a curated menu inspired by the series' iconic destinations, such as Hawaii, Taormina, and Koh Samui. Guests can sip signature cocktails and indulge in themed dishes that reflect the exotic charm portrayed in the show.

The White Lotus Cabana has been meticulously designed to transport guests into the world of the series. Elegant decor, vibrant textiles, and subtle nods to the show's aesthetic create a glamorous yet relaxing atmosphere. The combination of Mediterranean elegance and The White Lotus' distinctive style offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the luxury and drama of the series.

While The White Lotus' third season may draw global attention to Mallorca, the Four Seasons Formentor's dedication to creating an authentic experience goes beyond aesthetics. The hotel integrates sustainable practices with its lavish offerings, ensuring that fans can enjoy their visit responsibly.

By blending the mystique of The White Lotus with Mallorca's natural beauty, the Four Seasons Formentor offers guests a unique opportunity to step inside the world of their favourite series while enjoying five-star hospitality in an idyllic Mediterranean setting.

Adding to the excitement, Mallorca recently welcomed one of the leading actors from the new season: Jason Isaacs. As reported by Fotogramas, Isaacs himself revealed his involvement during his visit to the island last week. The acclaimed British actor is best known to audiences as Lucius Malfoy, father of the infamous Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series.