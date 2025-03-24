Super luxury British hotels set to open in Mallorca this summer
Islands goes up-market
Finca Banyols in Alaro which will open this year as part of Vignette Collection. | Photo: Instagram @vignettehotels
24/03/2025 11:29
Two super-luxury British owned hotels will be opening in Mallorca this summer as up-market brands continue to expand into the island. The Balearic government has said that they want to move away from the traditional bucket and spade tourist and encourage more up-scale tourists with a higher spending power.
6 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Morgan Williams.....you very clearly need to get out and about more and open your eyes and ears to the very real issues that so many people are concerned about.
Another excellent article from MDB’s top journalist. Positive, informative news and the reason why I subscribe to the weekly Bulletin ! Think about all the jobs the 200 million euro investment gave. And the jobs from the high paying guests this will give in the future. And the renovated property looks very nice !
ChrisI was up in Soller a couple of times last summer. Yes, it's very busy. Apparently so are a few other resorts. I don't go to the resorts much, so I don't see much of it. Good job the rest of the island isn't like that. And that it all calms down after about September.
john williamsHave you actually paid any attention to the protests of the last 18 mths and the legitimate grievances they've aired. Let me spell it out to you one more time, just in case you haven't understood - the island is already chock full, it is already too congested for 9 months of every year and those 400 extra people will have 200+ rental cars between them, those 200 extra rental cars then clog the scenic routes even more, make parking in places like Soller and our beaches even harder to find etc, etc.....
Not sure I understand "any new hotel rooms are bad" comment. Why is it a problem for the island if 400 rich people arrive to spend a lot of money in Mallorca?
...and another 200 hotel rooms get added just like that! - there should be a planning rule that requires at least 200 hotel rooms to be removed from the island for every 200 new rooms added. Any growth in hotel rooms is bad news.