Latest Hotel Formentor controversy - Offering a 4x4 excursion to a protected cove

The Four Seasons Hotel Formentor has once again found itself at the centre of controversy for announcing an "exclusive adventure" to Cala Murta, "only accessible by boat, a 30 min+ walk or through this one-of-a-kind Four Seasons experience". Claiming to be the only one with access to drive in by car, the vehicle in question is a 4x4.

Cala Murta, which is on the Formentor peninsula, is an Area of ​​Special Natural Interest. It therefore has restrictions on access, understood to only be by boat or on foot. The SOS Residents* group interpreted the 4x4 excursion as a violation of environmental regulations and denounced what they considered to be a further attack on the environment by the hotel management. "Mallorca is not a theme park. Whoever loves the island doesn't destroy it," they said in a statement.

Following the attention drawn to this excursion, the Fundación Rotger Villalonga, which owns the track to the beach at Cala Murta, made clear that Four Seasons doesn't have permission. Its manager, Joan Comas, said with indignation: "We want to make it clear that we have nothing to do with this and that under no circumstances have we given permission to anyone to use the track in this way, far less to park a 4x4 on the beach."

He added that Four Seasons have now apologised and removed the publicity for the excursion from social media accounts. It has however been established by the Balearic Government's directorate for the natural environment that the excursion activity does not violate regulations. The natural resources management plan that governs the area allows recreational activities. Access by a 4x4 isn't illegal. Regardless of this, the directorate stresses that permission from the owner is required.

* SOS Residents, originally formed by the now defunct environmental organisation Terraferida, were one of the seven signatories to the recent letter urging tourists not to come to Mallorca.