Mallorca set for a cracking Easter

Almost all (92%) of members of the Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM) will be open by mid-April for Easter , according to the FEHM today which added that the opening forecast is two points above that of the same time last year and 20 points above last year’s Easter, which fell at the end of March. In terms of occupancy forecasts, the trend is similar to last year with an average of 70% in Mallorca.

Areas such as Palma and Cala Major; Playa de Palma; Soller; Alcudia; Capdepera and Peguera are higher, at around 80%. The executive vice-president of the FEHM, María José Aguiló, has emphasised that the fact that Holy Week falls in the second half of April has not meant a decline in the hotel sector’s commitment to hotel facilities and talent loyalty.

“We are two points above the level of opening achieved at this time in 2024 and we anticipate a similar average occupancy across the island, around 70%. Although there are areas with very specific products, such as sports, culture, MICE meetings and conventions, which will be around 80%, such as mainly Palma and Cala Major, Playa de Palma, Soller, Alcudia, Capdepera and Peguera”.

Other areas such as Playa de Muro, Cala Millor, Palmanova-Magalluf, Illetes, Pollensa and Colònia de Sant Jordi are holding at around 70%. The FEHM has emphasised that it has been confirmed that once the Easter holiday period is over, areas such as Alcudia and Cala Millor will maintain occupancy levels until May, due to the boost provided by the holding of well-established high-level sporting events. In other areas, there is a noticeable decrease as there are no school holidays in May.

But, with the Easter weekend just around the corner, ABTA – The Travel Association is urging British tourists to double-check their passport validity before traveling to popular European destinations such as Spain, Germany, Italy, Malta, Greece, France, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Norway, and Finland.

As holidaymakers begin to prepare for their spring getaways, ABTA is reminding travellers of the crucial passport rules that have been in effect for over four years, following the changes brought on by Brexit. Many British travellers are still unaware of these rules, and ABTA warns that failure to meet passport validity requirements could result in being turned away at the airport, leading to unnecessary financial losses and disrupted travel plans.