Mallorca is top Easter destination for easyJet

Some cracking news for Mallorca. easyJet is expecting to fly up to 4.2 million customers over the upcoming Easter holidays in what is set to be one of the busiest Easter getaways in the airline’s history. The getaway rush is set to peak on Good Friday, 18 April, when up to 262,000 customers are expected to take to the skies on more than 1,800 flights across the airline’s extensive route network. In the UK alone, up to 145,000 customers are set to fly to or from easyJet’s 21 UK airports on 1,101 flights.

And easyJet holidays will see its busiest Easter yet with Dalaman, Mallorca, and Tenerife leading the charge for sunshine getaways, and Amsterdam, Barcelona and Paris for family Disneyland breaks being the city break of choice.

In Mallorca, Alcudia and Can Picafort are facing Easter with forecasts of high hotel occupancy, marking the start of the tourist season. In Alcudia 95% of the hotels in the resort will be open during Holy Week, with an average occupancy of 80% and a predominance of tourists from Germany and the United Kingdom. Hoteliers expect these figures to be maintained during the first weeks of April thanks to the boost in sports tourism and the celebration of the Mallorca 312 cycling event.

In the case of Can Picafort, 40% of hotels will be open and the average occupancy will be 87%, with 77% of German tourists and 10% from the UK, a trend that will continue until the beginning of May. The president of the Alcudia and Can Picafort Hotel Association, Pablo Riera-Marsà, said “these are positive figures, made possible by the fact that Easter is later this year and there is better connectivity with the main source countries”.

In May, occupancy forecasts are down to around 50%. This decrease is due to the fact that Easter falls later than usual and the Whitsun school holidays in source countries such as Germany are moved to June. “This year, due to the distribution of public holidays, the tourist flow will be shifted by a few weeks. Even so, the trend is positive and we are continuing to work to consolidate May and October as key months in our strategy to extend the tourist season”, adds Riera-Marsa.