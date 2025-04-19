Balearic hotels up for sale

The Balearics is ranked as the province with the second highest number of hotels up for sale in the first quarter of 2025, with a total of 102 properties, the same figure as in the same period last year.

These are some of the figures from a study by the real estate portal idealista, which points out that the region has gained a position after Malaga has moved from having 117 establishments for sale to 88, which has led it to fall to third place alongside Granada. Ahead of these three provinces is Alicante with 126 properties for sale, five more than in 2024.

In Spain as a whole, the number of hotels for sale on idealista is around 1,400, continuing to exceed 1,000 since the end of 2022 and despite the 3.5% year-on-year decline recorded last March.

Las Palmas, Malaga and Girona are the areas where supply has fallen the most compared to last year in absolute terms, while Leon, Murcia and Almeria are the places where it has increased the most.

According to idealista’s database, in March 2025, almost 1,400 properties with hotel licences were advertised on the southern European real estate marketplace, representing a 3.5% decrease compared to the same month in 2024.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the supply of hotel properties for sale has exceeded 1,000 active listings on idealista, reaching its highest figure for a first quarter in 2024, when 1,440 hotel establishments were on offer, the highest figure in the last four years.

Behind the top four are Girona (73), Valencia (68), Asturias (60) and Barcelona (50), still above fifty hotel properties on the market.

In contrast, 11 provinces have barely any hotels on the market, with no more than 10 establishments. These are Álava, Córdoba, Guadalajara, La Rioja, Ourense, Palencia, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Vizcaya and Zaragoza.

In terms of the evolution of the supply of hotels for sale in the last year, half of the 50 Spanish provinces have seen a decline in market supply, with the most notable falls in absolute terms in Las Palmas (-34), Málaga (-29) and Girona (-15), above 15 units. However, there have also been fewer hotels for sale in Barcelona (-12) and Madrid (-10).

Meanwhile, in other markets where tourism is thriving, the hotel supply has risen or remained stable, as is the case in Murcia (16), Almería (13) and Tarragona (11), while the Balearics and Lleida remained unchanged.