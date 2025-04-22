Spain could welcome 100 million tourists this year

While the social and political debate about over-tourism and how to contain it continues, it appears that Spain is preparing for a new milestone in international tourism. According to forecasts by Andersen Consulting (formerly Braintrust), the country will welcome 98 million foreign visitors this year, surpassing the nearly 94 million recorded in 2024.

This increase not only strengthens Spain’s position as a leading global destination but will also have a significant economic impact. The report estimates that international tourism revenue will reach €135.8 billion, a 7.5% increase compared to 2024. This increase is attributed, in part, to the economic recovery in some source markets and high demand that allows tourism companies to maintain competitive prices. However, experts warn that, after several years of increases, some stabilisation in rates is expected.

Andersen Consulting’s Tourism Barometer highlights the strength of the Spain brand abroad as one of the main drivers of growth. Furthermore, instability in other competing destinations has diverted a greater flow of travellers to Spain. While these figures consolidate tourism as a key pillar of the Spanish economy, representing up to 15% of GDP and generating around 20% of direct and indirect employment, experts emphasize the need to diversify the offer, improve the distribution of tourist flows, and ensure long-term sustainable growth.

With these forecasts, Spain faces a promising 2025 in the tourism sector, reinforcing its attractiveness and committing to a balanced development that maintains its competitiveness without compromising the destination’s sustainability.

And Easter, despite being layer this year, performed well in the Balearics, especially Mallorca.

In parts of the island, tourism this Easter is said to be on a par with the peak season, the consequence of record-breaking figures in terms of flights and open hotels.