Actions speak louder than words. "Many others talk about sustainability, but we prefer to act on it"

- Yannik, what makes your company stand out in terms of sustainability?

Yannik: We are a family-owned business in its third generation, active in Mallorca for 75 years. We are very conscious of our island's limited resources and take responsibility for our guests, employees, and the environment. That’s why our ESG strategy slogan is ‘Be Responsible – Be Universal.’

- How do you implement environmental practices?

Yannik: We focus on efficient water, energy, and waste management. We’ve invested in renovations such as thermal insulation, efficient installations and photovoltaic panels. Our new greywater system, implemented during the latest renovation of the Universal Hotel Romantica, helps us save up to 25% of water.

- What role does recycling play in your sustainability efforts?

Yannik: Recycling is crucial, but for us, it starts even earlier. We’re committed to a Circular Economy in all our hotels, which means not just reducing waste, but also reusing, recovering, and recycling materials throughout their entire life cycle.

- How do you ensure sustainability across all areas?

Yannik: Sustainability is naturally embedded in all our departments and processes. Each department has its own sustainability committee, and some of the best ideas actually come from our frontline teams. We work closely with eco-conscious partners and suppliers, always aiming for long-term impact, not just short-term solutions.

- And how does this reflect in your operations?

Yannik: For example, we’re opening three of our well-known hotels in Colonia Sant Jordi next February. The idea is to take some pressure off the high season, promote winter tourism with a focus on sports and well-being, and have a positive impact on both the local community and the environment.

- We understand you’re working with a company called "TOT HERBA" (Everything grass). Can you tell us more about that partnership?

Yannik: Certainly. We’ve been collaborating with TOT HERBA for many years. They specialize in a circular economy model, in which all soap, shampoo, conditioner, and body lotion are locally produced. Every single bottle is collected from our hotels, refilled and reused.

- That’s impressive. How do your guests respond to these efforts?

Yannik: Our guests are very happy about these kinds of initiatives. We also have water fountains in each hotel, in collaboration with the CleanWave Foundation, where guests can refill their own bottles as often as they like. This simple action helps us avoid hundreds of thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year.

- That’s a great initiative too. Can you share more about your environmental projects?

Yannik: Absolutely. We’re working with the environmental organisation Fundació Deixalles, and with UNICEF and CARITAS as well. Sustainability is not just a word for us—it’s a philosophy and a way of life. Actions speak louder than words.

- Indeed. You’ve also mentioned the importance of staff well-being. Could you elaborate?

Yannik: We truly believe that the happier our staff are, the better they’ll work, and the happier our clients will be. That’s why we created Club Universal, where our staff can take part in activities like running, yoga, art workshops and enjoy many benefits and special conditions including health insurance. We also maintain a very personal and family-like atmosphere—many of our team members know me and my family personally, and we know them. We want them to feel supported and valued. That's important to us.

- That sounds very forward-thinking. Are there any other ways your company supports employees?

Absolutely. We believe in ongoing learning and personal growth, so we offer training programmes that help our team build skills and grow in their careers. At the same time, we support our local communities, work with vulnerable groups and are committed to promoting equality and diversity across the company.

- You also have a new company mascot, POP. Tell us about that!

Yannik: Yes, this year we introduce POP as our new company pet —an octopus, which in Catalan is "pop." Children are encouraged to engage with it at our Sea Club. It’s an educational space where they learn through play about the importance of preserving Posidonia, which is vital for the health of our Mediterranean Sea. And as recent studies show, octopuses are incredibly intelligent—so POP is a fitting mascot!

- And how do local products feature in your hotels?

Yannik: We put great emphasis on local, proximity-based products. It’s evident in all our buffets and in restaurants like Bàcora in Colònia de Sant Jordi and AQUA Beach Club in Sant Elm. We want our guests to enjoy the true flavours of Mallorca while supporting local producers.

- It’s clear you are fully committed to both sustainability and community. What’s next for Universal Beach Hotels?

Yannik: Thank you! We’re continuing to invest in the repositioning of our hotels in Mallorca, creating innovative concepts that offer unforgettable experiences for our guests. We’re also focused on reaching our sustainability goals, like achieving Net Zero operations by 2030, while strengthening our connections with local communities and supporting responsible tourism.

- What’s happening on May 24th in Colònia de Sant Jordi?

Yannik: We're joining forces with the Cleanwave Foundation, the ‘Invincible Youth’ project, the municipality of Ses Salines, and our team at Universal Beach Hotels for a major coastal clean-up. It’s a vibrant, hands-on initiative to protect what connects us all – the sea.

- Why is Universal Beach Hotels involved?

Yannik: Sustainability is more than a policy—it’s our way of life. This event brings together environmental action and social inclusion, perfectly reflecting our values. We’re proud to host and support it.

-What makes this event different?

Yannik: It’s not just about collecting waste. It’s about inspiring people. From underwater dives to sorting trash with local youth, we aim to build real connections between people and nature.

- Where and when does it take place?

Yannik: On Saturday 24th May. We meet at 10:30 am at Universal Hotel Marqués, right on the beach in Colònia de Sant Jordi. After the activity, participants are invited to lunch as a thank-you for their effort. We're all in this together.