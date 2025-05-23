British stars gather at Branson hotel in Mallorca, Jamie Oliver does the cooking

British stars of television and sport have gathered at Sir Richard Branson's Banyalbufar hotel for a major celebration. The event appears to be hosted by Stephen Miron, former Chief Executive of Global Radio, who stepped down in March this year although this has not been official confirmed. Top British chef, Jamie Oliver appears to be doing the cooking and according to an Instagram post he even cooked a paella for the hotel staff.

Photo credit Instagram

Photo credit Instagram

Photo credit Instagram

In a video posted on Instagram by Toni Terry, wife of England and Chelsea legend John Terry, the group are seen enjoying a Mediterranean style meal on the hotel's terrace. Peter Jones who is the last remaining original investor on the BBC One series Dragons' Den, is clearly visible in the video along with John Terry. Jones is a big Chelsea fan.

According to other Instagram videos the group arrived on the island earlier this week on board a private jet. Other photos clearly underline the beauty of Branson's hotel which he opened two years ago. The Virgin tycoon is a frequent visitor.

One of Peter Jones' most successful investments on Dragon's Den was Reggae Reggae Sauce which is a barbecue sauce that incorporates Jamaican jerk spice. According to media reports Jones has a fortune of about 500 million pounds.

John Terry is regarded as one of the greatest defenders of his generation, as well as one of the best English and Premier League defenders ever.