A new boutique hotel, but how many hotels does Palma need?
There are almost 90 hotels in the historic centre, but they aren't big
At the start of 2024, there were 87 hotels and 3,821 hotel beds in Palma's historic centre. Many of the hotels were of the boutique variety; 33 of these had been developed by 2021. Typically old houses that belonged to the nobility, conversion into small hotels has been a means of restoring these buildings and saving them from dilapidation.
Also in Holiday
- British company at Palma Airport again under fire for worker practices
- Longer than a football field, one of the biggest super-yachts ever built and she is anchored in Andratx!
- Spain considers new 21% VAT on short-term tourist rentals, double the hotel rate
- British stars gather at Branson hotel in Mallorca, Jamie Oliver does the cooking
- Spain pushes ahead with 100 percent sales tax on home buys by non-resident Britons and Americans
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.