Mallorca hoteliers "not bothered" by holiday rental competition

The executive vice-president of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, María José Aguiló, insists that the hoteliers are not bothered by competition from holiday rentals but have expressed opposition because of "the social problem of housing shortages".

"Over the past 25 years, the population of Mallorca has increased by 50%, while availability of residential housing has increased by 21% - less than half. We are facing an unprecedented housing crisis due to years of inaction and the lack of effective policies."

She points out that over the last ten years, there has been relatively little growth in hotel accommodation in Mallorca. It amounts to six per cent, much of it having contributed to "recovering heritage, as has happened, for example, in Palma with boutique hotels".

Containment of an increase in hotel capacity contrasts with the growth in holiday rental accommodation - "up 176% over the same period". Aguiló maintains that "virtually the entire island has been used for tourism". "What was previously an economic activity limited to the uses and spaces planned for it has been expanding, truncating the coexistence that had been peaceful until the so-called collaborative economy was promoted."

"We aren't bothered by competition, because hotel demand will remain exactly the same. The customer profile is different, and our offering protects both guests and employees. Almost 400 regulations apply to hotel accommodation, protecting guests in terms of health, cybersecurity, etc."

She stresses the need for greater control of illegal holiday lets. Sanctions should be "exemplary and dissuasive, so that supply returns to residential use".