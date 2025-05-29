Son Sabater Restaurant: Mediterranean cuisine, Mallorcan soul and natural beauty

Nestled in the heart of the Tramuntana Mountains, Son Sabater Restaurant is a must-visit for anyone who appreciates the finest cuisine in the most peaceful and extraordinary setting. Located in the charming town of Sa Pobla, within the Son Sabater by Zafiro hotel, this magnificent restaurant champions superior-quality Mediterranean ingredients, with a focus on local and seasonal flavours. This is the only Zafiro Hotels restaurant that allows access to the general public, opening from 6.30 to 10pm for dinner every day of the week.

Crafted by a kitchen team devoted to sustainability and authenticity, the menu at Son Sabater Restaurant seamlessly blends traditional Mallorcan and Mediterranean flavours with modern international influences.

Delightful dinners

The dishes on offer at Son Sabater combine creativity and quality ingredients to produce Mediterranean cuisine with a contemporary influence. The menu for dinners opens with fresh, vibrant dishes like the burrata salad or the red-berry salad with nuts and avocado—each bursting with colour, texture and flavour that awaken the palate.

Lluis cardell, cheff mallorquín del Restaurante Son Sabater

Among the signature specialities, diners can savour the Angus burger, tender ribs with fresh pasta, John Dory and an indulgent lobster rice with saffron aioli—a feast for anyone who appreciates refined tastes. Another standout dish is the vegan cannelloni, crowned the winning dish at the Zafiro Culinary Art 2024 competition, stuffed with boletus mushrooms and enriched with almond béchamel.

The grill menu showcases an exquisite selection of meats and fish, such as wild sea bass fillet, crispy octopus, salmon and prawn skewers, and premium cuts such as tomahawk, Angus entrecôte, sirloin or Iberian pork, each paired with a choice of delicious sides and sauces.

To complete the dining experience, the desserts blend tradition with creativity, offering Mallorcan almond coulant, sweet camembert, rum-roasted pineapple, a brossat tart with blueberries, and a tempting selection of artisan ice creams and sorbets.

A balanced menu that embodies the restaurant’s essence: tradition, flavour and pure enjoyment.

Exquisite cuisine for one and all

At Son Sabater Restaurant, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to ensure that all diners feel truly welcome. The menu features a dedicated children’s section, offering balanced, flavourful dishes designed to be both healthy and appealing for younger guests.

For vegetarians and vegans, the restaurant presents fresh, seasonal creations, including the potato omelette coulant with truffle mayonnaise—a standout dish for vegetarians—or the award-winning vegan cannelloni, stuffed with boletus mushrooms with almond béchamel, delivering an exquisite dish that vegans can also enjoy.

The kitchen team is dedicated to accommodating food allergies and intolerances, ensuring every diner enjoys a safe and unrestricted dining experience—without compromising on flavour or quality.

An elegant and serene ambience in an exceptional setting

Beyond the menu, the setting itself elevates the experience. The restaurant’s spectacular terrace, overlooking the natural beauty of Mallorca, provides the perfect backdrop for al fresco dining in an atmosphere that is elegant, private and serene.

Whether it’s an intimate dinner for two, a gathering with the family, or a meal among friends, Son Sabater is much more than just a hotel restaurant—it’s a gastronomic journey that connects deeply with the essence of Mallorca.

Book your table on +34 871 253 344