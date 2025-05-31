IKEA hotels expanding in Spain, Mallorca next?

Considering the low affair the Swedish have with Mallorca, the island has to be in on the list of locations for IKEA as it sets about expanding its chain of hotels in Spain. Until recently, the town of Älmhult in Sweden was home to the world’s only IKEA hotel. Opened in 1964, everything revolves around the province of Småland and the brand’s philosophy of “modern, smart furniture at affordable prices”.

And now, IKEA has recently entered the Spanish hospitality market with the opening of Las Dunas de Santa Catalina Boutique House in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. This marks the company’s first hotel in Spain and reflects its ongoing exploration into the hospitality sector.

According to Hospitality Las Dunas de Santa Catalina Boutique House, a two-star hotel and is opting for a neutral aesthetic that incorporates local cultural influences, moving away from IKEA’s characteristic decor and branding, This represents a shift in the company’s approach to hospitality, where the emphasis is more on simplicity and comfort than on its recognisable brand elements.

IKEA will enter the Spanish hotel sector through Sarton Canarias , its holding company in the region. Concerning the amenities, the property offers an array of comforts, including an outdoor swimming pool, terrace ,garden, and coplimentary Wi-Fi, while rooms have a simple design with extra comfort amenities.

Ikea’s move into the hospitality sector is part of a broader strategy to diversify its business. By testing this new hotel model, the company is exploring ways to expand its footprint beyond its traditional retail and product offerings. As the company continues to assess market demand, it will be important to see how this approach influences future hotel projects in Spain and beyond. IKEA is planning to expand its hotel wing across Spain.

IKEA is named after the initials of founder Ingvar Kamprad, Elmtaryd, the farm on which he grew up, and Agunnaryd, the nearby village. Before the most recent update in 2018, the logo had not been revamped since the 1980s.