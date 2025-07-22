“It’s not about making noise, but about doing things well. If we all row in the same direction, Mallorca can be a beacon of sustainability for the Mediterranean.”

Is Mallorca at risk of collapse if sustainable decisions aren’t made now?

Absolutely. As already documented in Estrategia Mallorca 2030 back in 2022, the island is suffering from overexploitation of its territory due to overpopulation, mainly during the summer months. As a result, there’s now an inverse relationship in the primary sector, with production capacity shrinking year after year.

What does the balance between tourism development and preservation mean to you?

It means finding a balance that benefits all parties without compromising any of them. It’s vital to continue developing tourism, but development doesn’t necessarily mean creating more hotel beds. Instead, this development must have a clear goal: transforming our tourism into a high-quality and sustainable model. It’s about truly integrating tourism into Mallorcan society, protecting the environment, and ensuring that this tourism continues to generate economic benefits for the island. It saddens me when I see videos or images on social media or TV of degraded areas of Mallorca, where excessive tourism tarnishes the quality tourism we have, want, and can offer.

What would you say to those who still see sustainability as just a slogan and not an urgent need?

Sustainability is everything that surrounds us. We should talk about overpopulation and stop to think about the congestion of our roads, which is no longer just a summer problem? And what about climate change? The high temperatures we’re already experiencing in June are not normal. Just think back a few months to the floods in Valencia — some of the worst in its history — which tragically claimed many lives. And let’s not forget about the risk of extinction for some native species due to human activity.

Why is it so essential to support zero-kilometre produce on an island like Mallorca?

Because it’s the only path that will bring medium- and long-term benefits to the local economy by creating jobs. Moreover, consuming local products reduces the need for long-distance transport, cutting greenhouse gas emissions and further improving our carbon footprint. And if, on top of that, zero-kilometre produce means fresher, higher-quality food that, in the case of fruit, is harvested at its optimal ripeness, then there’s not much more to add.

What does working with local produce offer the guest beyond flavour?

It means there’s a guarantee of quality and traceability behind what they’re eating. Guests get to experience local tradition and, at the same time, connect with the community, creating a link between producer and consumer that builds trust.

How does sustainability translate onto a hotel’s table?

In our case, it translates into quality — giving our guests the chance to connect with our culture and traditions in a conscious way.

You’ve opted for Balfegó bluefin tuna, farmed under strict animal welfare standards. Why is it so important to ensure that even food animals don’t suffer unnecessary stress?

When fish don’t suffer unnecessary stress, the meat has a better texture and flavour. If it’s within our power to be respectful and cause no more harm than necessary, we’ll always choose that option.

How does animal welfare affect flavour, texture, and the guest’s final experience?

As I mentioned earlier, it’s crucial that the animal does not experience stress. Stress can cause substances to be released into the fish’s muscles that negatively affect both taste and texture, which undermines the guest’s experience.

What role do quality management, sustainability, and animal welfare play in your philosophy?

For us, it means that we’re not only guaranteeing products of the highest quality but also showing our commitment to the environment and the ethical treatment of animals. This also results in fresh, local products that support the local economy and reduce our carbon footprint.

Do you think consumers are ready to understand this level of ethical depth in what they eat?

More and more people are becoming aware of the importance of these good practices and actively seek out restaurants and products that champion them. When you inform guests not just about the dish you’re serving but also about the ingredients that make it up, you build a bond of trust.

Is investing in training and attracting local talent also a sustainability tool?

Absolutely. We firmly believe in training our teams, and we have training plans and study programmes linked to internal growth plans within the company. These plans help us create a bond and loyalty between our staff and the company. To your question about whether it’s a sustainable tool — yes, it is, because it supports local economic growth. However, I’d like to send a message to politicians: they have the power to improve the current housing situation, because the lack of affordable housing is severely harming our ability to retain local talent. Moreover, hiring seasonal staff for the summer is becoming increasingly difficult, and ultimately it’s our guests who suffer from the shortage of professionals in the sector.

What role do people play in delivering the 2030 plan?

Our people are the driving force behind the 2030 Plan and a key part of our sustainability strategy. Their daily commitment turns sustainability goals into real actions. From operations to innovation, every person contributes to creating a more responsible tourism model. Their engagement, training, and alignment with ESG values are vital for us to move forward consistently and effectively towards our goals.