Spain police issue all-inclusive hotel security warning

The annual summer security operation is well underway, but the police are constantly monitoring criminal activity in the resorts in order to keep holiday makers aware of the potential dangers and threats to their personal safety. The National Police has stated that while the summer is the ideal time to disconnect and have fun, sometimes unforeseen events can spoil holiday and days off.

Specifically, the National Police has warned via social media of the risk of “all-inclusive” hotels, a very popular option for tourists, especially those who holiday with their families. Through its TikTok account, the National Police has shared a video advising people to take extreme precautions when going to the beach or swimming pool at an all-inclusive hotel.

‘Be careful, just because you’re staying at an all-inclusive hotel doesn’t mean you have private security watching over your belongings,’ the National Police said in their TikTok video. ‘You’re on holiday and you’ve come to enjoy yourself, don’t let anything or anyone spoil it for you,’ they added. The police force warns of the importance of keeping your backpack or bag in front of you, as this ensures you have a better view and control over it. This reduces the risk of thieves taking advantage of the lack of visibility and ease of access to steal belongings that do not belong to them, according to the National Police.

Ultimately, police officers recommend taking only the essentials to the swimming pool at tourist accommodation and leaving more valuable items, such as watches or jewellery, in your room. ‘And if you go for a walk in crowded areas, always keep your backpack, bag and wallet in front of you,’ they advise.

And the advice from the British government is: Be alert to the risk of street crime. Thieves use distraction techniques and often work in teams. Take care of your passports, money and personal belongings, particularly when collecting or checking in luggage at the airport, and while arranging car hire.

Do not carry all your valuables in one place. Keep a copy of the photo page of your passport somewhere safe. Make sure your accommodation has adequate security. Keep all doors and windows locked. If you’re concerned about the security of your accommodation, speak to your travel operator or the property owner. The Spanish Police and Guardia Civil have a mobile app which offers a number of services, including simple and discreet communication with police forces if you experience or witness a crime – more information can be found on the ALERT COPS webpage.