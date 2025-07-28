All-inclusive now being blamed for holiday slump in Mallorca and Menorca

The Association of Menorca Tourist Accommodation (Viturme) claimed today, Monday, that the expansion of ‘all-inclusive’ holidays has caused a decline in tourist spending on the island. According to Viturme, hotel beds are the only thing that has grown in recent years, unlike other options, such as licensed tourist accommodation, which has been at a standstill since 2022.

The organisation asked itself, ‘Which model is more attractive? The one that comes from a tour operator to an establishment that covers all needs, or another that simply offers accommodation so that tourists can go out to shop, eat and have fun, and that spending becomes investment in businesses in Menorca?’

Virturme has pointed out that ‘at a crucial time of year for many businesses in Menorca, the data shows that the tourism model that should be of least interest due to its lack of positive impact on the island is the one that has grown the most’. ‘You can live from tourism without living for tourism, because all-inclusive does not mean everything is included,’ they concluded.

And it appears that the restaurant sector, like in Mallorca, is suffering in Menorca. The drop in tourists’ purchasing power is hitting a sector that serves as a barometer for summer business beyond the hotels very hard. Now in the fourth week of July, restaurants are describing one of the summer’s peak months as ‘very slow’, ‘much worse than last year’ and even ‘disastrous’, pointing to the effect of all-inclusive accommodation and the change in visitor profile as the main causes of the problem.

But, according to TravelSupermarket, Mallorca is one of the cheapest all-inclusive summer holiday destinations this year. Despite claims by sections of the Mallorca tourist industry that all-inclusives are no longer a key market and that fewer hotels are offering the complete package. The fact is that all-inclusive is more popular than ever. In the top ten cheapest destination ranking, Mallorca comes 8th.

Topping the list is Alanya, Turkey followed by Hammamet, Tunisia, Sousse, Tunisia, Marrakech, Morocco, Bourgas Area, Bulgaria, Costa Dorada, Spain, Dalaman Area, Turkey, then comes Mallorca, Bodrum Area, Turkey and Costa Blanca, Spain in 10th position. Mallorca is described as: “Great-value all-inclusive deals and good weather come standard in Majorca – and there’s plenty of choice if you’re just looking for a pool to flop next to for a week."