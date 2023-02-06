As I walked around Magalluf this weekend and saw business owners mesuring terraces, carrying pots of paint and construction workers doing a good bit of work on the Wave House, I realised the season is just around the corner.

Hotels are also gradually getting the beds made for what is being said to be another great tourist season, such as the Aquasol Palmanova which opens this Friday, February 10.

Mallorca also has a wide range of attractions which will soon be opening their doors.

A view of just some of the rides at Western Water Park in Magalluf.

Western Water Park, located at Ctra. Cala Figuera a Sa Porrasa, 2-22 in Magalluf, will open it's doors on Thursday, April 6. Visit Western Park, the only themed water park on the island set in the Wild West. Enter the village and feel like a cowboy. Opening days and times vary during the season so best check their website for the day you want to go. Prices range from 13€ for 3-4 year olds, 26€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 34€ for adults. Get your tickets online in advance here.

The tornado at Aqualand El Arenal.

Aqualand in El Arenal (Palma – Arenal Motorway, exit 13, Km 15 – 07600 El Arenal)will be opening with a splash on Monday, May 8. Do you like the adrenaline rush or are you more of a relaxing kind of person? Visit Mallorca's biggest waterpark for all kinds of family fun rides! Click here for opening times. Prices range from 13€ for 3-4 year olds, 26€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 34€ for adults. Line 23 of the E.M.T. buses leaving from Palma has a stop in front of the waterpark's car park.Get your tickets online in advance here.

The Soller Train will be back up and running as of tomorrow. Get in and let yourself be carried away by the best excursion in Mallorca. Travel back in time on a wooden train inaugurated in 1912 while enjoying the breathtaking scenery of the Sierra Norte de Mallorca. A round trip from Palma to Puerto Soller (train + tram) is 32€. See timetable here.

Marineland Mallorca, home of the dolphins, is already open. Get to know the world of the land and marine ecosystem. For the months of February (open Saturday and Sunday only) and March (open Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday only) the park hours will be from 10am to 3pm. Check for other opening hours here. Prices range from 12€ for 3-4 year olds, 18€ for 5-10 year olds and seniors (+65), and 28€ for adults. Get your tickets online in advance here.

Mallorca is not only about waterparks. Tirolinas Go! is an adventure and zip line park. They are a 5 minute walk from Playa de Palma, in La Porciúncula. (Av. Fra Joan Llabres Nº1, 07600 Palma De Mallorca). Open now on Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm. Click here for tickets. Their calendar is only available until Sunday, June 25, so keep looking in the following moths for further dates. Prices from 17€.

Katmandu, also known as the upside down house, is a mythical, interactive theme park adventure packed with new generation thrills, laughs and amazement for everyone in Mallorca. Due to open in March, it is located at Avda Pedro Vaquer Ramis nº 9 in Magalluf. From enchanting family fun to mind-blowing thrills with friends—everyone finds endless freedom to play! Tickets range from 20€ for 3-12 year olds and 27.50€ for adults. Click here to buy your tickets in advance.

Mini golf anyone? Golf Fantasia in Palmanova is also due to open in March. A green paradise in the heart of Palmanova just meters from the beach front. Fun, sport and entertainment for all age groups; young at heart, families, couples or friends looking for Clubbing with a Difference. Enjoy 3 different 18 hole courses that include caves, tropical gardens, and towering waterfalls! Tickets start at 8.50€ for 3-12 year olds and 13.50€ for adults. Located at Carrer Tenis, 3, 07181 Palmanova.