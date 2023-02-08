To celebrate the 25th anniversary, a remastered version of James Cameron’s “Titanic” will be re-released in 3D HFR at Palma's Ocimax theatre on Friday, 10 February. It will be showing at 5.30pm daily and on Saturday and Sunday at 12.05pm.

“Titanic” won a record 11 Academy Awards®, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Art Direction-Set Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Original Dramatic Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound, Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Visual Effects. After its initial release in 1997, the film became the No. 1 worldwide box office hit of all time and is currently the third highest-grossing film in history.

Also showing this Friday, 10 February is Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" at Rivoli theatre at 3.30pm and 6.30pm. Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.