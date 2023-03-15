Esporles - Cesk Freixas (Catalan singer-songwriter). Casa des Poble, C. Casa des Poble. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Manacor - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Kit Armstrong (piano); Bruckner and Mozart. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 18 euros. teatredemanacor.cat / simfonicadebalears.com.

Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The second of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one for the Tramuntana and the north, runs until March 19 - 17 restaurants in all. mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Orquestra Lauseta.

Porreres - 8.30pm: Orquestra Lauseta, Coldplay amb Corda (orchestra and four-piece rock band). Porreres Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. From 6.75 euros. ticketib.com.

Saturday, March 18

Palma - 11am-1am: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 6pm: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7pm: Coro de Emaus-Effetá Mallorca choir (sixteen vocalists, nine instrumentalists, actors and readers); San José, musical about Jesus as seen through Joseph's eyes. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. SOLD OUT.

Sa Pobla - Paz Aguado (singer-songwriter from Formentera). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 12 euros. barnasants.com.

Sant Llorenç - 7pm: Do Natural (contemporary folk). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.

Sunday, March 19

Inca - 8pm: Insight Lucrezia; Luciana Elizondo (viola de gamba and vocals), Giovanni Rota (violin), Pino Petrella (lute, theorbo), Gioacchino de Padova (viola de gamba), Nuncia Antonino (as Lucrezia Borgia). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. Ten euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Manacor - Joana Gomila and Laia Vallès (folk) with visual artist and glossadors. Manacor Theatre, Avda. Parc. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat / barnasants.com.

Palma - 11am-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 6pm: Aladdin - El Musical. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: The Passion of Christ. Mallorca Sense Fam (Mallorca Without Hunger) presents this production featuring various choirs. Trui Theatre, Camí Son Rapinya 29. 11.50 euros. truiteatre.es.

Petra - 7pm: Grup Puig de Bonany (ball de bot folk dance). Petra Theatre, C. Sol 5. Three euros.

Santa Ponsa, St. Patrick's Day - 10am-6pm: Market and children's games. 11am-7pm: On the stage - Piper Major John Bruce (11am), Top Dance (11.15), Holly Lowe (midday), Irish Suite (12.45), Circ Stromboli (1.45), Monkey Doo (2.30), Banda Polonski (3.30), Fluixà Band (4.30), Raggle Taggle Gypsies. From midday to 2pm: Processions. Gran Via Puig de Galatzó.

Monday, March 20

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Tuesday, March 21

Inca - 7pm: Pau Debon (lead singer with the group Antònia Font), Antoni Bujosa (piano); interpretations of poems by Pere Suau. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Palma - 8pm: Marcel Cranc Ensemble (electronic folk and with brass, wind and percussion). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 20 euros. teatreprincipal.com.

Wednesday, March 22

Palma - 4.30pm-11.30pm: Fira del Ram, the Easter funfair. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola.

Balearic Symphony Orchestra.

Thursday, March 23

Manacor - 7.30pm: Manacor Band of Music, Cor de Cambra Ars Antiqua choir and soloists perform Ai Quaquín, a Mallorcan zarzuela that premiered in 1935. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. 9-13 euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Mostra de Cuina de Mallorca - The third of four routes of restaurants promoting island gastronomy, this one for the east and south, runs until March 26. mostradecuinademallorca.com.

Palma - 7.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra; Storm FX, family concert - Beethoven, Vivaldi and others. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Five to ten euros. teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Palma - 8.30pm: Diego El Cigala. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 58-65 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.