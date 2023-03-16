This Friday, March 17 seven times Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once will be showing at 6.15pm daily at Rivoli.

New this week is Shazam! Fury of the Gods showing at Ocimax at 3.30pm daily. The film continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam. Rated PG13 and lasts 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Also new is Drama and Thriller film Watcher showing at 8pm daily. A young American woman moves with her husband to Bucharest, and begins to suspect that a stranger who watches her from the apartment building across the street may be a local serial killer decapitating women. Rated R and lasts 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Still showing this weekend is two time Oscar winner The Whale showing at Rivoli at 4pm daily.

Also tickets are being sold in advance here for the Aficine Live Music at Ocimax Theatre

Louis Tomlinson: All of those voice on Wednesday, March 22 at 7pm and Saturday, March 25 at 6.30pm. Click here for tickets.

Metallica: 72 Seasons - World Premiere on Thursday, April 13 at 8pm. Click here for tickets.

Coldplay Live at River Plate on Wednesday, April 19 at 8pm and Sunday, April 23 at 5.30pm. Click here for tickets.