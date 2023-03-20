BCM, home to the worlds biggest DJS and acts, the heartbeat of Magalluf's nightlife, will soon be open for the season.

All though their calendar isn't fully confirmed for the summer, there are already some big names and dates.

Regarding the Easter period, they will be open on Wednesday, April 5 - Thursday, April 6 - Friday, April 7 - Saturday, April 8 - and Sunday, April 9.

Spanish singer Kidd Keo, one of the most admired and respected artists of the moment in the Trap genre will be hitting the stage on Wednesday, April 5. Then on Thursday, April 6 house music vocalist Rebeka Brown will join resident DJs Witty Martin, Sp1der and Isaac Indart. Looking at the weekend, Spanish singer and raper Maikel Delacalle will be headlining Friday, April 7; David Penn will be performing on Saturday, April 8 and promises to make the walls shake with his incredible talent. Additionally, The Cubeguys and KPD will join David Penn in his performance! Easter Sunday, April 9 will be the closing to the Easter festivities with ANTS. The invasion of ants from Ibiza returns to Mallorca with UNITED ANTS, all the magic and essence of Ibiza will come together at the new BCM with an incredible line-up of artists such as Richy Ahmed and Andrea Oliva.

Looking towards the summer, BCM/ Titos are set to open:

- April: Saturday

- May: Friday and Saturday

- June: Friday and Saturday

- July: Monday to Sunday

- Auguts: Monday to Sunday

- September: Friday, Saturday and Sunday * from 15th only Friday and Saturday

Some of the confirmed artists for the summer are American DJ and music producer Steve Aoki (Thursday, July 27); Italian electronic music group Luca de Gregorio, Mattia Vitale and Simone Giani known as MEDUZA (Thursday, August 17); iconic DJ and producer Majestic (Wednesday, June 28); English DJ, producer and television personality Joel Corry (Thursday, July 6) and British DJ, music producer, rapper and singer Tom Zanetti (Wednesay, July 5).