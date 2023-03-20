Calvia's 'Mostra de Cuines' is a gastronomic event held twice a year – before and after the summer season. During its celebration, any restaurant wishing to do so can offer complete menus (starter, main course, dessert and drink) at a more economical price than usual so that you can get to know their establishment, their cuisine and their service.

With the idea of making Calvia's 'Mostra de Cuines' an event that can be enjoyed by the maximum amount of people, restaurants are encouraged to offer alternative menus to that advertised (always at the same price as shown in their advertising) – children’s menus, so that whole families can go, gluten-free menus and vegetarian menus.

This event is great for exposure for the Calvia restaurants and a brilliant way to eat out at affordable prices for anyone interested in trying new food.

Starting...

PEGUERA, EL TORO, SON FERRER - APRIL 7 TO 9

My True Burger & Vegan, Port Adriano, s/n (El Toro) - Reservations: 679 419 241

Starter of vegetable curry samosas; main course of beef burger with goats cheese, poached onion, rocket and pepper sauce accompanied by homemade french fries; dessert of cheese cake and beverage. Price: 18€. Available for Friday lunch and dinner.

Vino Del Mar, Port Adriano, 3C (El Toro) - Reservations: 971 237 360

Starter of endive sunflower, smoked salmon, avocado cubes and pine nuts with tartar sauce; main course of pumpkin ravioli with fine herbs and goat cheese sauce; dessert of mango and passion fruit tropical mousse, plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday lunch.

El Faro Del Toro, Port Adriano, 4. Lc. D (El Toro) - Reservations: 971 232 676

Starter of Andalusian squid, fried anchovies and Padrón peppers; main course of John Dory fillets with onions, vegetables and potatoes; dessert of homemade carrot cake; plus drink.Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday lunch and dinner.

Restaurante Diamante, Palmira, 4 (Peguera) - Reservations: 669 141 536

Starter of low temperature pork rib Bao bread, pickled red onion, kimchi sauce and lime; main course of chicken medallions stuffed with Serrano ham and brie cheese with jacket potato and vegetables; dessert of white chocolate cheesecake, biscuit and berry sauce; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available fpr Friday and Saturday dinner.

Los MiMa’Os, Les gavines, 4, Bj. (Peguera) - Reservations: 677 006 577

Starter of Italian-style pie; main course of beef Strogonoff with artichoke polenta and potato and sweet potato millefeuille; dessert of coconut flan; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

Meson Son Ferrer, Mussol, 4 (Son Ferrer) - Resrevations: 971 230 978

Starter of roast cannelloni with boletus béchamel sauce and Pedro Ximénez reduction; main course of oven-roasted pork ribs with fennel honey and barbecue sauce; dessert of cardenal de Lloseta stuffed with Ferrero Rocher; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday dinner.

Mozzafiato, Palmira, 4 Mussol, 10, Lc. 7 (Son Ferrer) - Reservations: 663 600 399

Starter of Caprese salad; main course of pizza (6 to choose from); dessert of tiramisu or panna cotta: plus drink. Price: 16€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch.

Continuing...

CAS CATALA, BENDINAT, ILLETES, PORTALS NOUS, COSTA D'EN BLANES, SON CALIU - APRIL 14 TO 16

Luis Restaurante, Ctra. Palma – Andratx, 4 (Cas Català) - Reservations: 971 703 013

Starter of russian salad with seafood mayonnaise, prawns and king prawns; main course of braised ham with plum sauce and apple parmentier; dessert of 'Tarta de la abuela' (grandmother's cake) with homemade custard; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday lunch and dinner.

Los Platos de Soto, Campoamor, 2 (Bendinat) - Reservations: 638 451 758

Starter of sobrasada salad, Mahonese cheese and almonds; main course of chicken legs stuffed with ham, cheese and spinach over sweet potato cream; dessert of red fruit cheesecake; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday lunch and dinner.

Balneario Illetes, Passeig Illetes, 52A (Illetes) - Reservations: 971 401 031

Starter of vegetable and prawn sachet: main course of Linguini with squid; dessert of Quarto; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch.

La Opera Portals, Ctra. Andratx, 29 (Portals Nous) - Reservations: 971 675 247

Starter of quinoa, avocado and pineapple salad with prawn tartare; main course of tagliatelle with parmigiano Reggiano and truffle cream; dessert of dark chocolate mousse with passion fruit; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch / Friday and Saturday dinner.

Secret Garden Portals, Oratori, 9 (Portals Nous) - Reservations: 971 676 467

Starter of beetroot and goat's cheese salad with walnuts and balsamic dressing or lettuce wraps, with spicy minced beef, onions, jalapeños and sweet chilli dressing. main course of barbecued pork ribs served with chips and coleslaw or spicy chicken, peppers and onion fajitas served with tortilla wraps, guacamole, sour cream, tomato salsa, jalapeños and cheese; dessert of apple crumble cake served with vanilla ice cream or banoffee cheesecake with whipped cream; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunda lunch / Friday and Sunday dinner.

Krishna, Benito Jerónimo Feijóo, 2, Lc. 10 (Portals Nous) - Reservations: 671 124 900

Starter of chicken chaat; main course of butter chicken or butter vegetables; dessert of mango cheesecake; plus drink. Price: 17€. Available for Friday and Saturday dinner.

Restaurant by Leonardo, Av. Tomas Blanes Tolosa, 4 (Costa d’en Blanes) - Reservations: 971 675 956

Starter of salad with its crystallised egg and ventresca (tuna belly); main course of Iberian pork tenderloin with truffled vanilla parmentier; dessert of glass of tiramisu Leonardo; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday lunch and dinner.

Beach Club Son Caliu, Av. Son Caliu, 10 (Son Caliu) - Reservations: 971 863 652

Starter of beef carpaccio with parmesan shavings and flavoured vinaigrette; main course of salmon supreme fillet stuffed with sautéed prawns and spinach; dessert of warm brownie with vanilla ice-cream; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

Meson Son Caliu, Av. Son Caliu, 1 (Son Caliu) - Reservations: 971 680 086

Starter of sautéed squid with boletus, sobrasada and black truffle zest; main course of 'Rabo de toro' with mascarpone cheese sauce; dessert of crepes with chocolate in two textures; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday lunch and dinner and Saturday lunch.

Next up...

PALMANOVA, MAGALLUF - APRIL 21 TO 23

My Thai, Passeig del Mar, 12 (Palmanova) - Reservations: 971 680 682

Starter of spring roll; main course of chicken in red curry with coconut milk, pineapple and vegetables; dessert carrot cake; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday lunch and dinner, Saturday lunch and Sunday dinner.

Ciro's, Passeig del Mar, 3 (Palmanova) - Reservations: 971 681 052

Starter of cannelloni stuffed with seafood and boletus with seafood bechamel sauce and coconut milk; main course of Donostia-San Sebastian style hake; dessert of Mallorcan ensaimada tiramisu cake; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday lunch and dinner.

El Mundo, Pinada, 2, Lc. 8 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 971 681 280

Starter of mussels; main course of roast lamb El Mundo style; dessert of tiramisu; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday lunch, and Friday dinner.

Bondi Beach Magalluf, Caravel·la, 7 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 637 635 310

Starter of cream of pumpkin; main course of crunchy Iberian pork belly confit with potatoes; dessert of pistachio gató with almond ice-cream; plus drink. Price: 18€ Available for Sunday lunch and dinner.

Oceans Restaurant, Plaça Jack Sasson (Magaluf) - Reservations: 618 190 324

Starter of Nikkei-style smoked bluefin tuna tiradito; main course of matured beef meatballs over creamy chestnut and seasonal mushroom soup; dessert of passion fruit panna cotta; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday lunch.

Las Palmeras by La Opera, Av. Magaluf, 4 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 971 757 956

Starter of sea bream ceviche and focaccia with 'nduja calabresa and goat's cheese; main course of mushroom risotto with parmigiano cream and iberian prey; dessert of coffee panna cotta; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

Udon, Av. Magaluf, CC Momentum, Lc. 15 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 971 690 829

Starter of Ika Tempura; main course of corral Chicken Yakisoba; dessert of Ice cream; plus drink. Price: 16€. Available for Saturday and Sunday lunch, and Friday, Saturday and Sunday dinner.

El Balcon, Contraalmirall Pou, 2 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 675 182 069

Starter of aubergine Parmigiana or Vitel toné; main course of ravioli with truffle sauce or penne fumè; dessert of panna cotta with red berries; plus drink. Price: 16€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

Titanic Magalluf, Contraalmirall Riera, Lc. 8 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 635 595 548

Starter of mussels with seafood sauce or fried mallorcan mussels; main course of chicken strogonoff with basmati rice and fried potatoes or salmon a l'orange with seasonal vegetables; dessert of crema catalana or homemade tiramisu; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

St. Lorenzo Tapas, Marina, 1. Lc.6. Playa Son Matías (Palmanova) - Reservations: 646 647 632

Starter of gluten free courgette tempura wraps, stuffed with carrots, caramelised red onions, Portobellos and cheese with eel sauce; main course of gluten free homemade ravioli stuffed with mushrooms, onions and truffled boletus sauce or homemade ravioli with squid ink stuffed with prawns, piquillo peppers, onion, garlic and cream cheese, bathed in a Menier style sage and cheese sauce; dessert of gluten free French 100% cocoa chocolate sponge cake with dried mango and mint accompanied by vanilla and almond ice cream; plus drink. Price: 17€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

Casa Garcia's, calle del Greco, 6, Lc. 3 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 971 130 089

Starter of fried fish; main course of Iberian pork cheek in Pedro Ximénez sauce; dessert of coconut custard; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday and Saturday, lunch and dinner.

El Gordito, Blanc, 5 (Magaluf) - Reservations: 603 475 360

Starter of a house salad; main course of Ossobuco a la milanesa; dessert of bunyols El Gordito; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

Restaurante Polideportivo Magalluf, Miño, s/n (Magaluf) - Reservations: 971 130 753

Starter of goat's cheese salad; main course of peppered beef sirloin steak and potato gratin with sautéed mushrooms and carrots; dessert of panna cotta with fruits of the forest; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday lunch and dinner.

And finally...

SANTA PONSA, COSTA DE LA CALMA, SON BUGADELLES - APRIL 28 TO 30

Gran Buffet S.XXI, Calle València, 77. Pol. Son Bugadelles - Reservations: 971 694 932

Starter of marmitako of cuttlefish and prawns, Chicken salad with sweet and sour sauce and crostini or Majorcan fried fish; main course of Sirloin steak with porc negre pâté in puff pastry, Spinach lasagne with sultanas and caramelised onion or Duck with bitter orange marmalade sauce; dessert of strawberries or coffee flan; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday lunch and dinner.

Jackie's, Via Puig de Galatzó, 18 (Santa Ponsa) - Reservations: 971 690 067

Starter of Cherry tomatoes, fresh burrata, grapes and Pedro Ximénez reduction; main course of cod with caponata and rocket; dessert of Crème brûlée with bourbon vanilla; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

Pacifico Soul Kitchen, Plaça Santa Ponsa, 1, Lc. 20 (Santa Ponsa) - Reservations: 691 022 372

Starter of chicken Quesadilla with cheddar or shrimp ceviche toast; main course of duck tacos with hoisin sauce or corvina fish tacos with red cabbage and light sauce; dessert of cheesecake with jam and strawberry or coffee; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch and dinner.

La Porteña, Carrer Santa Ponça, 4 (Costa de la Calma) - Reservations: 609 839 040

Starter of Argentinean caprese or beef empanada; main course of grilled Argentinian beef accompanied with baked potatoes; dessert of flan with caramel or fruit salad; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch, and Friday and Saturday dinner.

Tauro, Gran via Infanta Saura, 1 (Santa Ponsa) - Reservations: 971 690 073

Starter of seafood tart with pink cocktail sauce; main course of fillet of sea bass with carrot and cardamom purée on a bed of vegetables and seaweed; dessert of La Viña cheesecake; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch.

Eolo Bar, Via de la creu, 46. Club Náutico Santa Ponsa (Santa Ponsa) - Reservations: 971 695 405

Starter of burrata and sundried tomato toast; main course of fresh Salmon Poke Bowl/ Chicken Poke Bowl; dessert of apple pie; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday lunch and dinner.

La Brasa, Via de la creu, 15 (Santa Ponsa) - Reservations: 971 691 329

Starter of a tapa of your choice: frito mallorquín, assorted croquettes, avocado montaditos with serrano ham and prawns or salmon with roe, tortilla skewer; main course of grilled sole with prawns and mussels with potatoes stuffed with bacon and fine herbs cheese or pork cheek with Spanish sauce and potatoes stuffed with fine herbs cheese and bacon; dessert of assorted homemade cakes; plus drink. Price: 18€. Available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday lunch, and Friday and Saturday dinner.