One of my biggest regrets when moving here to this stunning island, over 17 years ago, was not learning the language before I landed. We had been visiting for many years before we moved lock, stock and paella pan to Mallorca, yet in all that time I only ever picked up a few words like – ‘yes’, ‘no’, ‘please’, ‘thank you’, and ‘can you direct me to the nearest post office!’ Oh, I also somehow managed to learn the words in parrot fashion, to a song called ‘Eres’ without understanding any of the lyrics.
Other Half, on the other hand, was already fluent in Castellano so I suppose I was just being lazy, and thought I would seriously apply myself once ensconced in situ! But when locals think your partner is Spanish, yet can’t quite work out which part of Spain they come from, I tended to sit back and let the language flow over and around me.
Lost in Translation
It’s all part of the process
