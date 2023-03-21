"Smoke-free beaches" is a health and environmental protection programme that started in 2019. The General Directorate of Public Health and Participation and the General Directorate of Waste and Environmental Education want to promote and enhance healthy lifestyles and the benefits of a life without tobacco with the care of smoke-free beaches and waste.

With the aim of continuing to raise awareness of this major health problem that is smoking, they ask for the cooperation of citizens to respect these natural areas.

In June last year, Calvia joined this programme with three of its top beaches:

Es Carregador beach in Palmanova

Es Carregador beach is one of the three great beaches in the Palmanova (Calvia) area.

This beach, located in the middle of the urban landscape of the coast, is characterised by its considerable dimensions, a slope of fine white sand, calm waters, exposure to the east wind, and a gentle slope.

It is a comfortable and pleasant beach, with all the associated services (showers, lifeguards, walkways, sunbeds, parasols…) and also others typical of a tourist area.

It is an ideal beach to enjoy with the family, since in the vicinity there is a children’s playground and various sports options (minigolf, paddle surfing…), gastronomy, accommodation, shops or the Palmanova marina, among other attractions.

You can arrive at this beach, via the motorway in the direction of Andratx, then taking the Palmanova exit. It is also well connected by public transport. There are parking areas near the beach, the main one, located just as you come off the motorway (Palmanova), opposite the Palmanova “PAC” (health centre).

La Romana beach in Peguera

La Romana Beach (Peguera) is the smallest of the three beaches found in the area. This small beach is beside the Tora Beach, but unlike the latter, is reknowned for offering a much quieter environment, largely due to its location, less central than that of Torà, its reduced dimensions, and the presence of an area of forest at one end.

This beach is located between rocks, pine trees, hotels and chalets, and is bordered by a promenade that makes access very easy. A fine white sand makes up the slope of the beach and the seabed. Following the coast towards the east and overcoming a rocky inlet you will find a small stony cove.

Access by road is easy. Coming from Palma, on the motorway, take the PEGUERA LA ROMANA exit (1st exit) and turn left at the first roundabout. Private vehicles can be parked free of charge in the vicinity. You can also opt for public transport.

Its total exposure to the south-east, south and south-west winds makes it advisable for the sailor to anchor his or her boat boat, during the day, on the sandy seabed, at a depth of between three and five metres. The Santa Ponsa marina is located 1.9 nautical miles away.

Santa Ponsa beach

If you are looking for a family beach in Mallorca, Santa Ponsa should be one of your first choices. This large sandy beach located in the tourist resort of Santa Ponsa has everything you could possibly need for you and your family to enjoy an unforgettable day at the beach.

Located just over 15 km. from the capital (Palma) and 7 km. from the village of Calvia, this beach is situated between “Punta des Castellot” and “Calo d’en Pellisser,” forming a large bay (Santa Ponsa Bay).

The convenient access to this beach (public transport and parking in the area), the urban, modern and coastal environment, with a pleasant beach promenade, and having a range of offer of products and services, totally adapted (gastronomy, shops, souvenirs shops, bars, sports areas, parks, hotels,…) make it an ideal option for a family beach in Mallorca.

The beach also has a pine forest area ideal for those who prefer not too much exposure to the sun.

Its marine and underwater conditions are suitable for anchoring a boat, except when the winds are blowing from the south, southeast and east, a situation in which it is advisable for the navigator to dock at the next marina – Santa Ponsa, a small marina which has all necessary infrastructure and services.