Tourist information in Calvia: Magalluf, Palmanova, Peguera and Santa Ponsa have tourist information offices in their towns.

Opposite 'The Magalluf Square'.

MAGALLUF

Avenida Magaluf 22 - Tel. (+34) 971 131 126

Open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

This office offers the following services:

- Information and advice to tourists and visitors about places and routes of touristic interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and commercial facilities in the municipality.

- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.

- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.

- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.

- Guidance and handling of complaints and claims.

- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.

Opposite the Doplhin Cafe Bar in Palmanova.

PALMANOVA

Passeig del Mar 13 - Tel. (+34) 971 682 365

Open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

This office offers the following services:

- Information and advice for tourists and visitors on places and routes of tourist interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and shopping facilities in the municipality.

- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.

- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.

- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.

- Guidance and handling of complaints and claims.

- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.

Opposite the beach in Santa Ponsa.

SANTA PONSA

Via Puig de Galatzo 1 - Tel. (+34) 971 691 712

Open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

This office offers the following services:

- Information and advice for tourists and visitors on places and routes of tourist interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and shopping facilities in the municipality.

- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.

- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.

- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.

- Guidance and handling of complaints and claims.

- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.

Just behind the restaurant Pacific Bay Mallorca.

PEGUERA

Carrer Ratolí 1 - Tel. (+34) 971 687 083

Open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.

This office offers the following services:

- Information and advice for tourists and visitors on places and routes of tourist interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and shopping facilities in the municipality.

- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.

- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.

- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.

- Guidance and handling of complaints and claims.

- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.