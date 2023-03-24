- Information and advice to tourists and visitors about places and routes of touristic interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and commercial facilities in the municipality.
- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.
- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.
- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.
- Guidance and handling of complaints and claims.
- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.
PALMANOVA
Passeig del Mar 13 - Tel. (+34) 971 682 365
Open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.
This office offers the following services:
- Information and advice for tourists and visitors on places and routes of tourist interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and shopping facilities in the municipality.
- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.
- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.
- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.
- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.
SANTA PONSA
Via Puig de Galatzo 1 - Tel. (+34) 971 691 712
Open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.
This office offers the following services:
- Information and advice for tourists and visitors on places and routes of tourist interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and shopping facilities in the municipality.
- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.
- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.
- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.
- Guidance and handling of complaints and claims.
- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.
PEGUERA
Carrer Ratolí 1 - Tel. (+34) 971 687 083
Open from Monday to Sunday from 9am to 6pm.
This office offers the following services:
- Information and advice for tourists and visitors on places and routes of tourist interest in the municipality of Calvia and Mallorca in general; means of transport and timetables; walking and cycling routes; sports, leisure and shopping facilities in the municipality.
- Personalised attention in different languages, both in person and by telephone, fax, post and e-mail.
- Brochures, maps and other free information material available to visitors.
- Sale of guides for walking tours of the municipality of Calvia available in Spanish, English and German.
- Guidance and handling of complaints and claims.
- Statistical management of visitors and types of enquiries.
