"Smoke-free beaches" is a health and environmental protection programme that started in 2019. The General Directorate of Public Health and Participation and the General Directorate of Waste and Environmental Education want to promote and enhance healthy lifestyles and the benefits of a life without tobacco with the care of smoke-free beaches and waste.

If you are heading to the North of the island this summer, look out for these 'Smoke Free Beaches':

Playa de Sant Joan.

Playa de Sant Joan

Playa de Sant Joan is a beautiful beach of sand and rocks located in the residential area of Mal Pas, 3 kilometres from Alcudia. It is one of only two sandy beaches in this rocky and isolated area of the Alcúdia coastline. This beach has spectacular views of the bay of Pollensa and the Cap de Formentor.

Playa de Sant Joan is a quiet beach with crystal clear water sheltered between rocks of medium height, at the back of which there is a dune system made up of white sand and a wide variety of native flora typical of the Balearic Islands. This beach is recommended for families with small children. The surrounding rocks are perfect for climbing, spotting fish or looking for small crabs.

Although the side rocks create a more sheltered swimming area, the beach is very exposed to the wind, so be aware that during windy days the swell is significant. Use caution, and even avoid the beach in unfavourable conditions. It is one of the beaches with the most waves on the island, a particular characteristic of the north of the island.

The beach is not very popular, despite it's obvious charms, so the level of occupation of the beach is medium.

This beach has showers, lifeguard service, beach umbrellas and sun loungers for rent, even a beach bar. However, it does not have toilets, restaurants or facilities for disabled access.

Cala Formentor.

Cala Formentor

In the extreme north west of Mallorca you will find Cala Formentor, one of the most beautiful and popular places on the island. Located 7 km from Puerto de Pollensa, its fine white sand surrounded by pine trees and holm oaks make Formentor a natural paradise.

In high season it is very busy, so access to the beach can be difficult. Its crystal-clear waters and unbeatable location will make the trip worthwhile.

The incredible combination of sea and mountains makes Formentor a favourite destination for many tourists. The beach is not very wide, but it is 850 m long, which allows privacy especially at the ends of the beach. Some trees of the pine forest cover corners of the beach, and create the shady spots that are so welcome in the middle of the summer season.

This beach has all the services (toilets, showers, access for the disabled,...) and has been awarded blue flag beach status.

Playa Albercutx.

Playa Albercutx

Platja d'Albercuix or Albercutx is six kilometres from Pollensa, located between Puerto de Pollensa and Punta de l'Avançada, where the Fortalessa d'Albercuix is situated.

On its left bank is the naval and seaplane military base. In the middle part of Punta de l'Avançada is the Fortalesa and at its sea end is the lighthouse. Pine trees, tamarisk trees, summer residences and hotels form part of the landscape of Albercuix.

It is a chain of small beaches of very fine sand, located in the bay of Pollensa. It can be found along the promenade, next to the houses and hidden under the pine trees. They are shallow beaches where some boats moored near the shore decorate with their presence. To get here, take Formentor street and turn right, parking along the streets you will come across, as the beach is just a few steps away.

The level of occupancy is high and it is fully equipped.

Cala Barques.

Cala Barques

Cala Barques is a beautiful sandy beach located in the coastal nucleus of Cala Sant Vicenc (San Vicente), 7 kilometres away from Pollensa. It has beautiful views of the cliffs in the area. To the south, it is separated from the neighbouring beach, Cala Clara, by Punta dels Ferrers. To the north, Cala Molins, the main cove of Cala Sant Vicenc, is less than 5 minutes' walk away. The 3 beaches form the coastal nucleus of Cala Sant Vicenc.

Originally, Cala Sant Vicenc was a small fishing village, so tourists will be able to spot a harbour in the nearby area. Nowadays, the beach is surrounded by holiday homes, which makes Cala Barcas one of the most touristic beaches in the village. It is a good place to spend the day with the children, as it is a comfortable sandy beach. Cala Barques is the most sheltered from the wind in the area. Even so, you have to be careful on days when the sea is rough.

The level of occupation of the beach is very high, due to the high presence of tourists in the resort. It is common to find large crowds and little space.

The beach has all kinds of services, toilets and showers, lifeguard service, sun loungers, parasols and kayaks for hire, and facilities for disabled access.

Cala Molins.

Cala Molins

Cala Molins is a sandy beach also located in the urbanisation of Cala Sant Vicenc, 7 kilometres away from Pollensa.

The level of occupation of the beach is very high, you won't have much room for accommodation and you will have to share the beach with an infinite number of tourists. The views from the beach are impressive and the Punta de la Torre separates this beach from the neighbouring beach of Cala Clara. In this coastal area, the Tramuntana wind blows mostly.