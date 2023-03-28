Nutella has launched a new limited edition of its iconic 700 gram jar featuring photographs of 15 new extraordinary places in Spain, including Soller. These designs will be available at the main points of sale and invite you to explore some of the most spectacular destinations in the country. With its campaign "Lo bueno lo tenemos en casa" (The good things we have at home), the well-known hazelnut and cocoa cream brand aims to promote local tourism and to highlight the charm of some of the most extraordinary places in Spain.

Nutella defines Soller as one of the most beautiful villages in Mallorca. "Between the mountains of the Serra de Tramuntana and the Mediterranean Sea, this picturesque town is full of history and spectacular scenery. Visitors can stroll through its cobbled streets away from the hustle and bustle of the city or head to the Port of Soller to enjoy the unique surroundings," they say in a statement.